CGCL participating in Library Card Sign-up Month

(CALHOUN, GEORGIA) – As students prepare to head back to school, there is one essential school supply that requires no shopping and doesn’t cost a penny – it’s a library card.
This September, Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library is joining with the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-up Month to encourage parents, caregivers, and students to obtain a free library card that will save them money while reaping rewards in academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Whether it’s providing free access to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) programs, in-person and virtual homework help or technology workshops, a library card is one of the most cost effective back-to-school supplies. Resources at the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library are available to anyone with a library card. With a PINES library card you can receive free passes to the Atlanta and Chattanooga Zoos, the Carlos Museum at Emory, the Center for Puppetry of Arts in Atlanta, and Georgia State Parks. We also offer free computer and ESOL (English as a Second Language) classes.
Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children. Studies show that children who are read to in the home and who use library resources perform better in school and are more likely to continue to use the library as a source of lifetime learning.
“Throughout the school year, our library offers a variety of programs to stimulate an interest in reading and learning,” said Nyala Edwards, branch manager. “Story hours, such as Noni’s Nook and Baby Lap Sit and Sign, expose young children to the joy of reading and encourage school readiness. Older children have access to technology and digital tools such as our Awe Computers, Learning Express which is available on our website www.ngrl.org, and the help from library staff to utilize those resources.”
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries unite together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card. For more information about how to sign up for a library card, visit please the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library in person or online at www. ngrl.org.
This year, Disney’s the Incredibles are Library Card Sign-up Month honorary chairs, helping to promote the value of a library card and bring attention to the many ways libraries and librarians transform lives and communities through education. During September, the Calhoun Gordon County Public Library is having a Library Card Sign-Up Contest. People will have the opportunity to sign up for a library card and be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a prize. If they already have an active PINES card they can bring a friend to sign up and both of their names will be entered in the drawing.