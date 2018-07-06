CFD continues investigation of overnight Taco Bell fire

Calhoun Fire Department continues their investigation this morning of a late night fire at Taco Bell, located at 481 Highway 53 East in Calhoun.
According to the CFD, the call came in around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 5. When firefighters arrived on scene, they noticed heavy smoke and visible flames coming from the building.
After CFD extinguished the blaze, Taco Bell employees, who were at work when the fire began, were interviewed; they reported they saw a fire in a janitorial area of the building around a hot water heater.
No exact cause of the fire has been determined at this point of the investigation.