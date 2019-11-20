Third, fourth and fifth grade Discovery students at Calhoun Elementary School are currently studying a unit on "Economics, Marketing, Entrepreneurship and Business" to prepare them for their second semester project of starting their own business.
They will be making and selling goods with supplies from the classroom, recycle bins and their home. Students will be tasked with creating a business name, logo, jingle, commercial, business card and booth. They will have several start up expenses (payable with student designed Market Money) such as a business license, booth rental, employee wages, supplies, advertisement and taxes.
Over the past couple of weeks, several local Calhoun business owners came to talk to the group about what it is like to start, run and be successful with their business.
Students asked many questions such as: "What inspired you to start your business?" "What kind of expenses are associated with your business?" "How has social media benefited your business?" "What is the best/worst part of owning your business?"
We are thankful for local businesses that were able to visit, share their passion and vision, discuss their business successes and hardships, and inspire so many students to follow their dreams and become entrepreneurs.
A very special thank you to the following business owners:
- Andy Baxter and Hanna Dean with Baxter/Dean Studio
- Gregg Hansen with Huddle House
- Justin Childress with Childress Real Estate
- Donna Rogers with Tot Roost and Teams
- Mitzi Hutchinson with Thurston's Cafe
- Marcus Palazzolo with Cherokee Cycles
- Mike and Presley Nance with Nance Carpet