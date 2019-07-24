Officials from the United States Census Bureau will be at the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to take applications for jobs related to the 2020 Census.
The Census Bureau will be recruiting thousands of Americans across the country for temporary jobs from now until the completion of the census next year. The 2020 Census jobs website allows applicants to apply for a range of positions, including recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, clerks, census field supervisors and census takers.
The positions will be located across 248 Area Census Offices nationwide and offer flexible work hours, including daytime, evenings and weekends.
Available jobs include:
♦ Recruiting assistants who travel throughout geographic areas to visit with community-based organizations, attend promotional events and conduct other recruiting activities.
♦ Office operations supervisors who assist in the management of office functions and day-to-day activities in one or more functional areas, including payroll, personnel, recruiting, field operations and support.
♦ Clerks who perform various administrative and clerical tasks to support various functional areas, including payroll, personnel, recruiting, field operations and support.
♦ Census field supervisors who conduct fieldwork to support and conduct on-the-job training for census takers and/or to follow-up in situations where census takers have confronted issues, such as not gaining entry to restricted areas.
♦ Census takers who work in the field. Some field positions require employees to work during the day to ♦ see addresses on buildings. Other field positions require interviewing the public, so employees must be available to work when people are usually at home, such as in the evening and on weekends.
All jobs can be applied for the website at 2020census.gov/jobs, but officials will be at the library on Thursday to answer questions or assist anyone who doesn’t want to apply online. Pay for the positions begins at $14 per hour.
Applicants should have their social security number, physical street address, email address and phone number, and date and place of birth ready, and should expect the process to take about 30 minutes.
According to the Census website, the entire recruitment process could take several months before a job is offered. Following an offer a background check will be required and training will be provided.
The United States conducts a census every 10 years in order to determine how many people live in the country and where they live. The results of the census are valued because communities because some things likes federal funding and government representation can be determined by the size of an area’s population.