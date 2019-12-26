Celebrate Recovery Calhoun will mark its first year operating locally with a New Year celebration on Tuesday following their regularly scheduled meetings.
Kim Knight, one of the ministry leaders for the group, said the organization has already had a tremendous impact since hosting their first session last year.
"It's amazing what has happened. We're averaging about 80 people and we've had as many as 180. I think the lowest number was about 60," she said.
Knight emphasized that while Celebrate Recovery aims to help people who have experienced substance abuse issues, it's not solely for that problem. People can also get help with anger issues, grief, co-dependence or anything else they might need help recovering from. She also pointed out that while the group is sponsored by City of Refuge, it is not specifically tied to any church or associated with any particular belief system.
Knight said they have multiple leaders from multiple denominations involved, but that religion is not a requirement for those looking for help.
"The main thing is we just want to provide a place where people can feel safe. If you can't feel safe, you can't start healing," Knight said.
Celebrate Recovery is a worldwide organization that had chapters in 38,000 American churches at last count. At least 30 new branches have opened in Georgia this year alone, and there are other regional groups in Adairsville and Chatsworth.
The Calhoun group meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m. for a meal and meet and greet. At 6:45 p.m. they have large group, which can include testimonials, guest speakers, music or lessons. Then they divided into gender-specific small groups lead by specially trained leaders who have put in their own year of recovery.
Celebrate Recovery also offers issue-specific 12 step programs on other nights of the week.
On New Year's Eve, following their normal meetings, the organization will host an anniversary celebration that will include two Christian comedians, karaoke and music from the City of Refuge praise band.
Celebrate Recovery meets at City of Refuge, which moved last month to the former home of Rock Bridge Community at 100 Peters St.
Pastor Tim Langston said the church, which he described as an informal, "come as you are" congregation, will have plenty of room to grow in the new location. He said their previous spot could hold about 80 people, whereas the new building can accommodate as many as 250.
They've been meeting in the new building since about mid November, but there are still a few renovations to complete, including exterior signage.
"The inside is pretty much finished," said Langston. "We still need to replace the carpet in a couple of rooms, and there is still some painting to do."
Langston said he and his wife have been involved with the Atlanta-based City of Refuge for about 21 years and that they opened the Calhoun location four years ago next month. He said the services are a bit more contemporary and that all are welcome.
The church will host a celebration of the new building on Sunday, Jan. 19, beginning at 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Bruce Deel from their Atlanta hub as the guest speaker.