Michele Taylor, superintendent of Calhoun City Schools, is one of 12 superintendents currently serving on Gov. Brian Kemp's Superintendents' Advisory Council. Taylor and Calhoun City Schools' Board Chair Eddie Reeves were recently invited to the governor's mansion for a Christmas dinner with Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp.
The dinner was an opportunity for representatives of the Georgia State Department of Education, the Georgia Governor's Office, the Georgia School Superintendents' Association and the Georgia School Boards' Association to come together.