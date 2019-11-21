More than 70 students took home first place trophies on Thursday afternoon following the 14th annual Calhoun City Schools Technology Competition. Those winning students will travel to the Northwest Regional Technology Competition on Jan. 24. Students who take first in January will travel to state on March 14.
Projects presented on Thursday ranged from baking video tutorials to playable video games, all created by students in the school district. Calhoun Middle and High School Principal Peter Coombe praised the students for their efforts and complimented them for having the courage to not only create something on their own, but also to present it in front of judges.
"We just wanted to share how proud we are of each and every one of you for putting yourselves out there by presenting these projects," Coombe said. "It's such an important skill for you guys to have. For those of you who go on to state competition, we are wishing you luck and we are very proud of what you have accomplished."
Coombe also shouted out Media Specialist Diedra Ross, who has organized the competition every year since its inception back in 2007.
"Let's give her a big round of applause. She has done a really great job putting this together for you guys," he said.
Next up for recognition during the awards ceremony was Shreya Patel, a high school graphic design student whose work was selected to go on this year's competition T-shirts. Patel was awarded a $50 gift card for her efforts.
Following Patel, Coombe announced all first place winners for each of the 15 different categories of competition. Winners are selected for each of the following grade divisions: third and fourth, fifth and sixth, seventh and eight, freshman and sophomore, and junior and senior.
The first place winners were: Ethan Gray, Jack Theus, Colton Fisher, Sara Elise Gallman, Stella Arnold, Aidan Keyes and Miguel Ordonez for 3-D Modeling; Rhys Coleman, Zoie Shiflett, Karson Bone, Layla Baker, Eduardo Escalera Medina and Josseline Espinoza for Animation; McKenzie Robinson, Carmon Brooks, Brandon Webb and Madison Offutt for Audio Production; Jackson Hurd, Maggy Abernathy, Ella Strickland, John Ross, John Henry Cox and Marvin Alarcon for Device Modification; Will Rutland, Zelphia Avery and Wes Brown for Digital Game Design; Natalie Sullivan, Bella Webb, Christopher Arnold, Israel Lopez, Anna Gibson, Nanny Sierra, and Mary Kathryn Kendrick for Digital Photo Production; Morgan Cox, Olivia Hall, Maggie Parker, Fabian Nunez, Declan Bennett, Phoebe Reid, Kylie Speer, Dawson Williams and Gage Maffetone for Graphic Design; James Afdahl, Daniel Escalera Medina and Elliot Stephens for Internet Applications; Jacob Bateman, Micah Poarch, Grady Leatherwood, Deacon Metcalf and Alex Repp for Mobile Apps; Annalyn Purdy, Addie Grace Hoblitzell, and Aidan Lyles for Multimedia Application; Addison White, Isla Rigney, Catherine Ross, Lindsey Cox, Britney Vicente, Daisy Garcia and Erica Landry for Productivity Design; Carson Harwell, Giovanni Lopez Leon, Dhairya Patel, JaKyra Finley and Emma Kirkbride for Project Programming; Paiden White for Robotics; and Abigail Boston, Annie Eickman, Avery Gray Trimble, Gabe Thomasson, Matt Scoggins, Jay Heidemann, Carter Johnson and Maci Parker for Video Production.
Each student received a trophy identifying their category and first place win.
As in previous years, all students who participated in the competition were entered into a drawing to win a Chromebook laptop. This year, Brandon Webb was selected.
Ross said after the awards ceremony that she is looking forward to state competition. CCS has placed every year that they have competed.