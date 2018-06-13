CCS named Exemplary Board of Education

Calhoun City Schools is proud to announce the achievement and status of the Georgia School Boards Association’s (GSBA) 2018 Exemplary School Board recognition.
Eddie Reeves, Chairman of the Calhoun City Schools’ Board of Education, received the award recently from Valerie Wilson, executive director of the Georgia School Boards Association at the Annual GSBA Summer Conference in Savannah. Members of the Board include Chairman Eddie Reeves, Vice Chair Rhoda Washington, Secretary Tony Swink and members David Scoggins and Andy Baxter.
The recognition program was designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership. GSBA recognizes good school board governance to foster educational community cultures in order to advance student learning and achievement.
Calhoun City Schools met and/or exceeded the criteria set forth by GSBA to earn this honor of a 2018 Exemplary Board. Calhoun City Schools consistently exceeds the standards for the highest award category each year.
“We are very proud of our Board of Education,” said Dr. Michele Taylor, superintendent.”They are committed to making the best decisions possible for our students, teachers and schools. We are blessed to have their leadership.”
The GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program was developed by Georgia superintendents and board members based on the state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership.
In 1998, the Georgia School Boards Association was one of the first school board associations in the nation to develop a program of standards for local boards of education.