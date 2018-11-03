For the 2017-2018 College and Career Ready Performance Index, both Gordon County Schools and Calhoun City Schools scored slightly below the state average for school systems, according to data released by the Georgia Department of Education this week.
As a school district, Gordon County Schools scored 72.3, 4.3 points below the state average score of 76.6. Calhoun City Schools scored 76.4, 0.2 points below the state score.
The state reports growth based upon 3 percent and 6 percent as the target for increased scores in particular areas.
As a part of Georgia’s plan for the 2015 Every Student Succeeds Act, the state made improvements to CCRPI calculations for 2018 scores, according to the DOE. The test has been remodeled to now reflect more than just “standardized test scores,” the department reported. Any comparison that a district’s scores have risen or dropped is inaccurate due to the 2017-2018 change in the test’s measurements, according to the DOE.
With the redesigned CCRPI, the new components of the test include content mastery, progress, closing gaps, readiness, and graduation rate (for high schools). This new style of assessment, which is still measured on a 100-point scale, is aimed at providing information that tries to “reflect opportunities schools offered students – from fine arts to career education,” according to the DOE.
The elementary district score for Gordon County was 71.5, 6.3 points below the state average of 77.8. Both math and science showed improvement at the elementary level, with scores being at or above the 3 percent target for all students. Multiple subgroups showed at least a 3 percent growth in language arts.
The two Gordon County middle schools scored an average of 71.1, 5.1 points below the state average of 76.2. The 3 percent target in math and science for all students was met, as well as the 6 percent goal in language arts for students with disabilities.
Students at the two Gordon County high schools showed growth in core areas, though they fell 1.2 points below the state average of 75.3 scoring 74.1. Categories that saw growth were English, math and science. In addition, graduation rates increased substantially to 93.8 percent to maintain an average well above the state graduation rate, which is 82 percent.
“While Gordon County schools showed increased content mastery scores in many areas, the district is not where it would like to be in overall scores,” said Superintendent Susan Remillard, who is confident the 2018-2019 academic years’ scores will improve.
In May 2018, the school district received a new federal grant in support of literacy instruction, the foundation for all other learning, Remillard said. The L4GA — Literacy for Learning, Living and Leading in Georgia — grant provides $1.8 million which will be spread across all schools to help in daily instruction as well as overall progress.
Other assessments used by Gordon County Schools to monitor student progress include Measures of Academic Progress, DIEBELS and Reading Inventory.
“Ultimately, our focus is on the whole child,” Remillard said. “Our focus will continue to be providing quality day-to-day instruction in all of our classrooms.”
For Calhoun City Schools, the average score for the elementary school — including students who attend the primary school — was 82.4, 4.6 points above the elementary level state average.
In content mastery, all of Calhoun subgroups met the improvement targets in English language arts and mathematics which produced a progress score of 98.1 (state average 84.4).
Calhoun Middle School was 7.8 points below the middle school state average scoring 68.4. The middle school received a five star climate rating of 93.3, which measures the quality and character of school life.
Calhoun High School overall’s score was 74.7, 0.6 points below the high school state average. In the “closing gaps” component, the high school was 13.9 points higher than the state average of 70.
As a district, Calhoun schools demonstrated a 97.6 percent graduation rate. Calhoun continues to have one of the highest graduation rates in the state, according to a news release from the school system. In addition, all schools received a five star climate rating, which is based on discipline, survey feedback, safe and substance-free learning and attendance rates.
Superintendent Michele Taylor said the CCRPI is only one of the tools they look at to monitor student progress. She said since the testing formulas have been recently changed, it’s hard to look at that information for progress indicators, but it is still helpful.
“We do look at the information, but really we focus on multiple measures,” Taylor said.
The superintendent explained that the school system uses a variety of assessments, such as MAP, individual assessment tools, progress monitoring and community-based accountability. Taylor said community-based accountability is when local feedback is provided to allow the schools to see what the greater community feels the schools should be focusing on.
Kelli Kendrick, the director of school improvement for Calhoun City Schools, also prefers to look at the whole picture and prepare students individually for life after graduation.
“We just use CCRPI scores as another measure to see how we’re doing,” Kendrick said. “There are lots of different assessments that we use. We prefer not to stake everything in one test.”
Kendrick said the most important thing about the Calhoun school system is that they try to daily cater education to each individual and guide students based on their own learning styles.
“That is what defines our success,” she said. “Not our state scores.”