A preliminary report on the fatal crash of a small airplane in Gordon County is expected to be released sometime early next week, according to Keith Holloway, a media relations member of the National Transportation Safety Board.
Holloway said an NTSB investigator was on the scene of the crash, in a field near a residential neighborhood on Spencer Drive, on Saturday, examining the site and documenting the aircraft. The plane is being moved to a secure facility for further examination by the NTSB investigator, he added.
The report will not state a cause of the crash, rather it will just give factual information documented by the investigator, Holloway continued. It will look at the pilot’s flight record, medical history and flight certification, he added.
According to Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen, an Innovator experimental plane, being flown by 63-year-old Richard Hogan, of Dawsonville, crashed in a field south of Calhoun at 3:45 p.m. Saturday. The plan was an amateur-built aircraft. Hogan was the only person in the plan at the time of the crash.
The FAA is working with the NTSB to determine the cause of the crash, Bergen said.
Hogan’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for further examination and a ruling on the official cause of death, according to Gordon County Deputy Coroner Christy Nicholson.
Nicholson pronounced Hogan dead on the scene of the crash at 4:32 p.m. But Hogan died upon impact from multiple blunt force trauma injuries, she said.
The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the crash along with firefighters and EMS personnel.
According to the sheriff’s office, the small plane had crashed into a wooded area within a few hundred yards of a residential neighborhood. The plane was completely destroyed.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim of this tragic accident,” said Sheriff Mitch Ralston.