In a celebration of Mardi Gras, the Harris Arts Center is bringing back its annual Casino Night on Feb. 23.
Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by calling the HAC at 706-629-2599 or by going online to harrisartscenter.com. Those wishing to attend must make their reservation by Feb. 18.
Hors d’oeuvres and “funny money” will be offered to guests to open the night. There will be a cash bar and wine bar available, as well. Hors d’oeuvres will begin at 6 p.m. and gaming at one of the Blackjack, Poker, Craps or Roulette tables begins at 7 p.m.
Those dressing up for Casino Night can capture the moment by having their picture taken. Dressing up for the event is recommended.
At the end of the evening, guests can exchange their winnings for tickets to be used toward chances at door prizes. Amongst this years’ prizes are a three-night stay at a mountain home in Highlands, North Carolina, and a round of golf for four at the Elk’s Club.