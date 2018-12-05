An estimated $3,000 in cigarettes and $600 in cash along with several lottery tickets were taken from R&R Tobacco on Line Street during an early Sunday morning burglary, reports stated.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Calhoun police officers initially responded to the store at 400 W. Line St. around 2:40 a.m. Sunday after an alarm was triggered. Officers found that a side window to the store has been busted out but no one had gotten inside the store due to plywood covering it from the inside. They left the scene after the “key holder” to the store notified them that he would not arrive for at least another 45 minutes.
Almost 40 minutes later, another alarm at the store was triggered, and when officers arrived, they found the front window was shattered, with three lottery tickets lying in the broken glass. Almost an hour after police arrived for the second time, the key holder showed up to let police in to survey what had been taken.
The inside of the store was in disarray, with the cash register broken open and left lying on the floor, as well as loose change and various packs of cigarettes. There was $600 taken from the broken register, which was valued at $900. An estimated $3,000 in cigarettes had also been taken.
A hammer, believed to have been used in the burglary, was found behind the counter.
The case was handed over to a detective for further investigation.