The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will be conducting planned maintenance on the Carters Lake Reregulation Dam beginning July 9-27 and again Aug. 13 - 31, 2018. During this time, the North and South Reregulation Parks will be closed. Once the maintenance activity is complete the parks will reopen. All other parks and facilities located at Carters Lake will operate under normal summer schedule for this time period. For more information visit our Visitor Center, located at 1850 Carters Dam Rd, Chatsworth, GA or call 706-334-2248.
