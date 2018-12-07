The public is invited to head on up to Carters Lake next weekend to check out the most active meteor shower of the year.
On Dec. 15, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Carters Lake Project Office will be holding a meteor shower viewing party starting at 7 p.m. The event will be held at Northbank Park, 1850 Carters Dam Road in Chatsworth, and will last for three hours.
Families will be able to gather and view the Geminid meteor shower that happens annually, and can feature up to 120 bright meteors striking across the sky every hour. The viewing event will be free and there will be telescopes provided for the public.
Those attending are encouraged to bring their own telescopes, blankets, chairs and snacks to enjoy while on site for the viewing. In addition, in case of cold weather there will be a tent provided on site with heating, but attendees are encouraged to dress accordingly with layers if needed. In the event of cloudy weather, rain or extreme weather, the viewing will be canceled.
For more information on the meteor shower viewing, visit the Carters Lake Facebook page or call their visitor center at 706-334-2248.