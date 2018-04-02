The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will be resurfacing the parking lot at Damsite Park beginning Monday, April 2, 2018. The resurfacing is expected to be complete on April 4, 2018. During this time, Damsite Park will be closed. Once the resurfacing is complete, the park will reopen. All other parks and facilities located at Carters Lake will operate under normal schedule for this time period. For more information visit our Visitor Center, located at 1850 Carters Dam Rd, Chatsworth, GA or call 706-334-2248. Always remember water safety is no accident and life jackets only work if you wear them.
