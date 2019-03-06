On Monday around noon, there was a large release of water from Carter’s Lake which is planned to continue throughout the week, following extensive rain received in Gordon County over the past few weeks.
According to Gordon County Emergency Management Agency Director Courtney Taylor, the combination of heavy rain and the release of water from Carter’s Lake could cause additional flooding in the county.
Taylor responded to the Carter’s Lake release by saying it will be almost exactly the same amount of water that was released in December of 2015 which led to flooding in Gordon County.
On Monday, county officials were able to talk to a representative of the Army Corps of Engineers, which is monitoring the water release at Carter’s Lake. The representative said they are planning to release a smaller amount of water than originally planned. While the prior plan called for 10,000 cubic feet per second, on Monday morning it had been officially lowered to 5,300 cubic foot per second.
Taylor said the lowered amount was good news, but following new calculations, it was determined by Gordon County EMA that releasing 5,300 cubic feet per second is equal to releasing 2,378,799 gallons per minute.
The director also said the release could potentially bring creek and river levels up. As of Tuesday morning, the Oostanaula River was observed to be at 21 feet and is reported to be at minor flooding levels at a location behind the city’s water treatment plant off Mauldin Road.
“While local rivers have recovered slightly from their highest points last week the release of water from Carter’s will certainly have an effect on them,” said the director in response to the water release. “We are thankful for the good news of a smaller and more controlled release. Public safety and public works will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves.”
Looking forward, Taylor said rain should stop for a majority of the week, which might help recede some of the flooding.
“According to the National Weather Service while it will be colder this week than we have been experiencing, the good news is that rain should stay out of the forecast until Friday, which will help us to dry out some,” Taylor said on Monday. “However, it does look like another rainy weekend ahead of us at this time.”
As of the start of the week, there were still a number of roads closed due to flooding, including Beamer Bottom Road, Langford Road, Doe Lane, Miller Ferry Road, Sam Hunt Road, Mauldin Road and Erwin Church Road. Many other roads have cones placed for one-lane blockages.
Alison Karch, a resident of 132 Doe Lane, has reached out Gordon County Public Works in an attempt to see what can be done about the flooding in a low-point on her road, which has cut off access by car to several homes in her cul-de-sac and limited access to her own home going on two weeks. Karch said when it usually rains a “pond” forms in her and her neighbor’s front yard as well as a wooded lot across from her home.
But with recent rains, starting around Feb. 21, flooding has worsened and the edge of the water has spread further into the two yards and driveways. After calling public works on Feb. 26, to make sure they knew about the flooding on the road, a “road closed” sign was put up on Saturday, Karch said.
“It’s not going anywhere, it’s standing water,” Karch said. “There’s about nine houses on our cul-de-sac that are being affected by this, and it’s like we pay property taxes just like everybody else. And, once again, I know it’s not urgent. But waters from rivers go away. This water is not going anywhere.”
Karch has continued her communication with public works and county officials, but said she has been told there isn’t a viable solution for either removing the water or putting a fix in to ensure this situation does not happen again.
“I live on Doe Lane and was advised by someone in your office last week that you had been out to look at the flooding problem and that there was nothing that could be done,” Karch wrote in an email to Steve Parris, the director of Gordon County Public Works. “I was also informed that there was nothing that could be done after the water receded to prevent this from occurring again.”
Also in her email, Karch expressed concerns with residents not being able to drive up to their homes (they park before the water and walk up to their homes), mail has not been able to be delivered since Feb. 22 and kids heading to the bus stop have to trek around the water through yards to get there.
Karch said she plans on attending the March 19 meeting of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners to share her frustrations.
Calhoun and Gordon County public safety and public works departments will be monitoring the road conditions as well as the Carters Dam release and will post updates as they become available.
The residents are asked to not drive through water over roads and never go around barricades that are put up for protection.
According to the National Weather Service, the high for today is predicted to be 44 degrees with a low of 24 degrees. Thursday’s high is expected to be 54 degrees with the temperature dropping to 39 degrees, with a 30 percent chance of showers Thursday evening. Friday is expected to see a high of 56 and a low of 47 with a 50 percent to 60 percent chance of rain throughout the entire day.
Managing Editor Spencer Lahr and Staff Writer Alexis Draut contributed to this report.