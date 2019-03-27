John Carroll is officially a Lenoir-Rhyne Bear. The Calhoun High School senior signed with the Division II university on Monday in a ceremony at the Calhoun High School Media Center, surrounded by family and friends.
“It makes me so happy,” John said. “I love seeing everybody here supporting (me). It’s a great feeling.”
John said he picked western North Carolina university because he enjoyed the team atmosphere and the facilities.
“I’ve … wanted to go to North Carolina for the majority of my life to swim or go to college,” John said. “That was really the main reason.”
Mike Beeler, head coach of Calhoun High School Swimming, said he will remember John’s passion after he graduates.
“Whatever he does, he does … 100 percent,” Beeler said. “He’s fun-loving, he enjoys it. Trains really really hard. Everything he got, he earned.”
Beeler said John’s signing ceremony brought him a lot of pride.
“I’ve had him since his first day in the water so there’s a lot of that almost parental anxiety of him going off,” Beeler said.
David Carroll, John’s father, said the emotion of the day brought a feeling of satisfaction.
“He’s put in a lot of work and it’s very encouraging to see that hard work has paid off with an opportunity and an education,” David said.
Staci Holsomback, John’s biological mother, participated in high school athletics at Gordon Central High School.
“My mom was athletic when she was a teenager and I just wanted to measure up to that,” John said.
John said he started swimming in eighth grade while also playing tennis, but made the move to year-round swimming after a recommendation from his father.
“I thought that it was going to be tennis,” John said. “I played tennis and I swam. My dad asked me if I wanted to start doing year-round swim instead of doing tennis all year. I didn’t really think so and my dad said … we’re going to put you in it and … see if you enjoy it, and I loved it.”
Since joining the swim team, Beeler said John has cultivated a strong, wide-ranging stroke package.
“We considered him mainly a flyer/freestyler,” Beeler said. “Now he’s also … developed to where he has four very strong strokes.”
Carroll said one of his fondest memories while a Yellow Jacket occurred two years ago at the Georgia High School Association State Swimming and Diving Meet. In February 2017, Calhoun beat out Saint Pius X by one-hundredth of a second in the Boys 400 Yard Free Relay.
“[2017] was the first year we were actually able to compete for a state championship and we were just filled with joy,” Carroll said. “I was so happy. It was an amazing moment.”
Courtney Carroll, John’s mother, said there have been many learning experiences on staying humble throughout.
“We had an iffy junior year at state [championships],” Courtney said. “We came back and John put in a really good work ethic. (He) set some goals for the next year and he accomplished them.”
David said his son leaves behind a legacy of hard work and fulfillment.
“I think he has helped show what dedication does for you when you dedicate yourself in the pool,” David said. “You have to be dedicated to the sport for you to be successful because it does take a lot of day in and day out activity both in and out of the pool. That’s where his legacy is from a work ethic standpoint showing his fellow swimmers what it takes to get faster.”
John said he would like to work on communicating better with coaches and teammates upon arriving at Lenoir-Rhyne.
“I’m not really great with communicating with people and how I feel about things and what I want to do,” John said. “I really want to work on talking about what I want to do or how I feel about a certain topic.”
Lenoir-Rhyne University is located in Hickory, North Carolina. The Bears have fielded a men’s swimming team since 2010.