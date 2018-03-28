Carroll recognized with Gordon Hospital’s SonShine Award

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Courtney Carroll has been named Gordon Hospital’s latest SonShine Award recipient. This award was established by Gordon Hospital in 2017 to honor the hard work and dedication of its employees. Quarterly awards provide opportunities for employees, patients, and visitors to recognize and reward employees and teams for exceptional accomplishments and demonstrated behaviors that are aligned to the mission, vision, and values of Gordon Hospital.
The name SonShine was developed by Gordon Hospital employees. The recipients of the SonShine award “shine” for the “Son” of God through their warm and comforting care they provide to patients and their fellow employees.
Carroll, who is a CT technologist in the cardiology cath lab, received a nomination from her co-worker who said the following: “Courtney is deserving of the SonShine Award because of the compassion and care she gives each patient. She treats every patient like her family. One hospice patient came in for a procedure and talked about how she really wanted sauerkraut and weenies. Courtney called the patient’s hospice coordinator to let them know, and they were able to deliver the food she requested. On a different occasion, one of our patients came in for her weekly procedure on her birthday, and Courtney brought her baked buttermilk pies to celebrate while she was here. Courtney will also go the cafeteria and get something patients have requested and purchase it with her own money just to be kind. Recently, a frequent patient came in for a chest x-ray and expressed concern to Courtney about her difficulty breathing at home. She stated that she was scared, and she was on her last antibiotic. When the patient was diagnosed with pneumonia, Courtney took it upon herself to contact the patient’s doctor about direct admission. This relieved the patient’s fears and saved her a trip to the emergency room. Courtney does all of this without hesitation and without recognition. I have personally witnessed her holding the hands of patients, calming their fears, and giving them hugs. These are just a few examples of the types of things she does every day for our patients at Gordon Hospital.”
Patients, visitors, nurses, physicians, and other employees may nominate a deserving Gordon Hospital employee for the SonShine Award. If you would like to nominate an employee, visit www.gordonhospital.com to download a nomination form, or call 706.602.7800 ext. 2258.