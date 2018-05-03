Attorney General Chris Carr provides information on Equifax investigation

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the release of a brand new resource for Georgians: The Georgia Consumer Protection Guide for Older Adults. The release of the guide coincides with Governor Nathan Deal’s proclamation that May is Older Americans Month in Georgia.

“Supporting and protecting our aging community is an essential part of our consumer protection mission,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “We created this comprehensive guide to empower our older adults, their families and caregivers with information to make wise decisions about their money, safety and well-being.”

Older adults are often targeted by scammers who view them as particularly vulnerable to fraudulent and deceptive schemes. They also face unique challenges that come with aging, which are often difficult to navigate. The Georgia Consumer Protection Guide for Older Adults includes an array of topics of importance to seniors, including scams, identity theft, credit and debt, reverse mortgages, charitable giving, home repairs, funerals, advance directives, long-term care, elder abuse and more.

The guide will be distributed throughout the state. Consumers can download the guide from the Consumer Protection Unit’s website at consumer.ga.gov. To request a hard copy of the guide, please call the Consumer Protection Unit at (404) 651-8600. 

The Office of the Attorney General would like to thank the following partners for their help and feedback in the creation of this guide:

Georgia Older Adults Cabinet

Division of Aging Services

Leading Age Georgia

BBB of Central Georgia and the CSRA

UGA College of Family & Consumer Sciences

Georgia Council on Aging

Caring Together

Georgia Gerontology Society

Atlanta Regional Commission

Georgia Long Term Care Ombudsman

Georgia Association for Community Care Providers

Federal Trade Commission

Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia

Georgia Bureau of Investigation

AARP

BBB of Metro Atlanta

Georgia Association for Community Care Providers