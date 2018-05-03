ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the release of a brand new resource for Georgians: The Georgia Consumer Protection Guide for Older Adults. The release of the guide coincides with Governor Nathan Deal’s proclamation that May is Older Americans Month in Georgia.
“Supporting and protecting our aging community is an essential part of our consumer protection mission,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “We created this comprehensive guide to empower our older adults, their families and caregivers with information to make wise decisions about their money, safety and well-being.”
Older adults are often targeted by scammers who view them as particularly vulnerable to fraudulent and deceptive schemes. They also face unique challenges that come with aging, which are often difficult to navigate. The Georgia Consumer Protection Guide for Older Adults includes an array of topics of importance to seniors, including scams, identity theft, credit and debt, reverse mortgages, charitable giving, home repairs, funerals, advance directives, long-term care, elder abuse and more.
The guide will be distributed throughout the state. Consumers can download the guide from the Consumer Protection Unit’s website at consumer.ga.gov. To request a hard copy of the guide, please call the Consumer Protection Unit at (404) 651-8600.
The Office of the Attorney General would like to thank the following partners for their help and feedback in the creation of this guide:
Georgia Older Adults Cabinet
Division of Aging Services
Leading Age Georgia
BBB of Central Georgia and the CSRA
UGA College of Family & Consumer Sciences
Georgia Council on Aging
Caring Together
Georgia Gerontology Society
Atlanta Regional Commission
Georgia Long Term Care Ombudsman
Georgia Association for Community Care Providers
Federal Trade Commission
Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
AARP
BBB of Metro Atlanta
