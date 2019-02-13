Sonoraville High School student Annelies Carr placed second in the state FFA Lawnmowing and Operations Competition last weekend. She was also the only female out of 12 state finalists to compete.
There were three parts of the contest: a written exam, problem solving and a practical driving test.
For the written exam, Carr had her general knowledge of lawnmower operations, maintenance and safety put to the test.
She then moved on to the problem solving portion of the contest, where she had to determine a problem and find the best solution in 10 problem-solving questions.
To cap her performance off, Carr had to take a practical driving test for two and a half minutes. She was able to successfully exhibit her skills on a commercial zero-turn radius lawnmower. She had to navigate a designed course.