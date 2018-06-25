ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced charges against a former Department of Juvenile Justice employee and her spouse for a scheme that swindled more than $200,000 dollars from the pockets of Georgia taxpayers.
“Government officials serve in positions that affect the lives of our citizens and finances of our state,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “It is our responsibility to see that state employees discharge those duties ethically and honestly, and if they do not, we will hold them accountable.”
The Office of the Attorney General charged Natasha and Devore Bray with Racketeering. The indictment was filed in DeKalb County Superior Court. Racketeering carries a penalty of five – 20 years and a fine up to three times the monetary value gained.
A summary of the charges is listed below:
After being made aware of concerns by supervisors at DJJ, the State of Georgia Office of the Inspector General initiated an investigation into former employee, Natasha Bray.
The investigation showed Mrs. Bray was a longtime employee of DJJ.
Throughout her tenure, Mrs. Bray held a number of different positions at DJJ.
Her chief responsibility was managing DJJ’s fleet vehicle budget, including the creation and payment processing of vouchers.
The investigation revealed that Devore Bray, husband of Mrs. Bray, was also involved in the scheme.
In December of 2014, Devore Bray opened a Wells Fargo Business Account in the name of Lowes Enterprise.
Lowes Enterprise was the name of an old, unused vendor in the State Accounting Office (SAO).
Approximately two months later, a Vendor Management Form was submitted to SAO changing the bank account information on Lowes Enterprise to Devore Bray’s Wells Fargo account.
Mr. and Mrs. Bray used the shell corporation Lowes Enterprise to funnel money to themselves by directing DJJ to pay invoices to Lowes Enterprise when services were not rendered.
Mrs. Bray would create and pay invoices in the name of Lowes Enterprise for agency vehicle pressure washing and detailing services.
Between December of 2014 and April of 2017, the couple funneled approximately $222,233.00 through Lowes Enterprise into Mr. Bray’s personal bank account.
The evidence shows none of DJJ’s facilities utilized any car washing or detailing services from Lowes Enterprises.
An analysis of Mr. Bray’s bank account revealed DJJ as the only funding source.
A copy of the indictment can be found on law.ga.gov.