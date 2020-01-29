Career, Technical and Agriculture Education directors from five local school systems hosted a consultation session at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy in Dalton last week.
CTAE directors and school systems included Brandi Hayes from Calhoun City Schools, Jennifer Phinney from Dalton Public Schools, Leah Newsom from Gordon County Schools, Danny Dunnn from Murray County Schools and David Moeller from Whitfield County Schools.
Kim Gallman, membership director at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, also attended, representing the Education and Workforce Development Committee she supports. That group has two primary goals. It is charged with facilitating targeted forum opportunities by profession and industry to allow for the sharing of best practices and leveraging partnerships. It also is required to leverage partnerships with education and training providers to align training with current and future employer demand.
The consultation meeting was an opportunity for diverse stakeholders across all employment sectors to provide input regarding labor market alignment and recruitment, training, and retention of employees in business and industry, as part of a Comprehensive Local Needs Assessment.
Perkins V: Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act is the act that provides Georgia 45 million per year to support secondary and post-secondary career and technical education. The requirement that local school systems conduct a Comprehensive Local Needs Assessment is one of the most significant changes introduced in the 2019 Act. The CLNA is meant to support data-driven decision making and to assist school districts to more closely align planning, spending, and accountability activities under Perkins V.
Thursday’s meeting began with lunch prepared by students in the NWGA CCA’s Culinary Arts program. Moeller then kicked off the meeting by providing stakeholders with a basic overview of Perkins V. The conversation then turned to alignment and labor. Stakeholders were seated with industry personnel from similar industries and were asked by table facilitators to answer questions about the labor market needs of the community, region, and state now and in future years. The strengths and weaknesses identified through the local needs assessment should connect to the strategies and activities outlined in the local application that must be prepared by each school system in spring 2020.
After the meeting wrap up, participants were informed that they would also be receiving the survey questions by email and were asked to respond.