Week eight of the 2019 legislative session is over, and it was certainly our busiest week yet. Thursday, Day 28, was what we call “Crossover Day.” Crossover Day is a crucial deadline for the House and Senate as this is the last day for bills to pass out of the legislative chamber from which they originated in order to remain eligible for consideration for this session. As a result, Crossover Day is one of the longest days of the session. If you saw me at the County Republican Convention on Saturday, my eyes were red; and yes, I was tired after this week in Atlanta.
There were a lot of bills that passed this week and of course I can’t cover them all. Here are a few.
I have been working on a bill that would stabilize the popular dual enrollment program that allows high school students who are college-ready to get a head start on college and earn high school credit as well as college credit by taking college courses while in high school. We passed HB 444. I will talk details about this when the Senate passes their version in a few weeks.
The House remained committed to helping suffering Georgians with the passage of a bill that would provide a legal pathway to manufacture and dispense low THC oil (medical marijuana) in Georgia. House Bill 324, or the “Georgia’s Hope Act,” would allow for the cultivation, manufacturing, and dispensing of low THC oil with a lawful valid license issued by the Low THC Oil License Oversight Board to allow registered patients to obtain low THC oil in Georgia. As a result of previous legislation that was enacted in 2015, patients with certain medical conditions, such as terminal cancer, epilepsy, Crohn’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, severe autism, and others can register with the Department of Public Health’s (DPH) THC Oil Patient Registry to legally possess up to 20 fluid ounces of medical cannabis oil that contains up to 5 percent THC. While we have decriminalized the possession of this oil, these patients cannot legally purchase this oil in Georgia, and therefore, thousands of registered Georgians must still break the law to purchase low THC oil from other states. To solve this issue, this bill would authorize the DPH to issue two classes of licenses to grow, produce, and manufacture low THC oil in Georgia. I will tell you these growers will be highly regulated.
We approved a bill this week to work toward eradicating human trafficking and help victims of this grievous crime. This week, we unanimously passed the Anti-Human Trafficking Protective Response Act, House Bill 234, which would provide immense treatment for human trafficking victims through a streamlined process involving the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) and law enforcement.
Another piece of legislation that passed this week was House Bill 79, which would safeguard the rights of legally blind Georgians and their children. HB 79 would prevent courts, the Department of Human Services, and child-placing agencies from discriminating or denying child placement, custody, visitation, guardianship, or adoption to an individual because that individual is legally blind. Yes, I was amazed that this been happening and was glad we are fixing it.
We are always trying to work on and improve transportation; we passed House Bill 511 that would create the Department of Mobility and Innovation (GMobile) in order to govern, coordinate, and consolidate the state’s complex transit governance structure. HB 511 would establish a fee on ride-share services (Uber and Lyft) to be used for public transit projects, as well as a pilot program for incentives to employers who provide transit benefits to Georgians.
My colleagues and I will spend the remainder of the session meeting in committees and on the House floor to consider Senate bills. In the remaining days of the legislative session, I hope you will reach out to me with any questions or comments you may have about bills that may be up for consideration during these final weeks. You can reach me at my Capitol office at 404-656-7153.
Thank you for allowing me to serve as your Representative.