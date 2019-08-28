Calhoun City Schools Superintendent Michele Taylor is a homegrown community leader, but even she says there is still plenty to learn about the workings of Calhoun of Gordon County.
Taylor is also the chair of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Calhoun/Gordon, which is currently taking nominations for its 33rd class.
“I’ve been a resident of Calhoun my entire life, and I learn something new about the community every year through this program, whether it is something about our local judicial system or our economic sector. There’s always something new to gain,” Taylor said.
Since 1988, the chamber has hosted Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County for both adults and high school students, offering interested locals with leadership potential the opportunity to learn more about their community. The adult group, which is organized by the Leadership Development Committee and currently taking nominations for the upcoming class, shows participants aspects of Calhoun and Gordon County that they might not have been aware of prior to their sessions.
Participants for the teen class are nominated by their school counselors.
The adult leadership program’s calendar consists of two meetings a month that include orientation, weekend retreat, education, government, health, community resources, economic (including business and industry tours), outdoor adventure, local judicial and arts/culture sessions and a final graduation ceremony in May.
Orientation for the next class is set for Nov. 4, while the first 2020 activities will begin with a weekend retreat Jan. 17-19. There is a $425 fee for participants.
The chamber suggests anyone considering nominating someone:
1) Determine if the person is interesting in participating.
2) Give the candidate the application form available online at gordoncountychamber.com; the nominator will need to sign the form.
3) Tell the applicant to complete the form and return it to the chamber by Oct. 1.
4) Be sure the applicant understands the commitment required. A copy of the tentative class schedule is available online at the chamber website above.