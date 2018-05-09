Candidates participate in local political forum

A Candidates Forum was held on Thursday, May 3, 2018 to introduce the public to the candidates running for office in the upcoming General Primary Election. The candidates from Gordon County Board of Education Posts 3, 5 and 7, along with Gordon County Board of Commissioners District 2 answered questions and presented their platforms concerning certain issues in Gordon County.
The forum was hosted by the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Community & Government Affairs Committee. Local attorney Jesse Vaughn moderated the event and asked candidates in each race a set of questions.
The Calhoun Times was on hand to cover the event. Below are answers to some of the questions Vaughn asked the candidates of Gordon County Board of Education Posts 3, 5 and 7 during the forum. The candidates answered a variety of questions that ranged from the lowering of profressional standards in the hiring of teachers and personnel, to Freeport and how it affects the school system, to school safety.
To see the forum in its entirety, visit the YouTube channel “City of Calhoun, GA” and click on the video titled “Chamber of Commerce 2018 Candidates Forum.” See the Saturday, May 12, 2018 issue of the Calhoun Times to see the questions and answers for Gordon County Board of Commissioners District 2.
Gordon County Board of Education - Post 3
Dana Stewart (R), Incumbent; Allen Dutch (D)
County leadership has pledged to work toward achieving 100 percent Freeport Exemption. What, if any, impact will this have on Gordon County Schools and what efforts do you think should be taken to lessen that impact?
Dana Stewart: I think that anything we look at, whether its budget or scores or whatever, there’s a process to that in a metric, and I think we have to see what part of our funding is coming from the local community and make sure that, if we’re not seeing that happen then we go back to the drawing table. I’m a tax payer as well, so we definitely want to make sure we are getting the appropriate tax to fund our schools. I know we also apply for grants, and we just got notification that we have received a pretty significant grant that will actually help with some of the funding of our schools.
Allen Dutch: I think that’s a delicate balance. There’s the amount of money the business will bring in and if they bring in residents to the county that is going to help with property taxes. I do think that needs to be a process where the budget isn’t impacted greatly, and maybe have some forecasting and see how, as this Freeport tax is rolled out, how does it impact what the school budget is? Does it put us out of some things we need to be doing or some things we already do. I know from my experience, getting funding and getting grants is a great thing, but you have to have that basis of income from the county to keep doing the things you are doing.
There have been some articles of late in various newspapers around the state and in our local newspaper, specifically in the Atlanta Journal Constitution, there have been concerns raised about school systems, specifically charter systems, which Gordon County is a Charter System, lowering professional standards for faculty and administrators. Some school systems have specifically pledged not to lower their professional standards. What is your position on this issue and do you believe that there are challenges to hiring educators in Gordon County, and if so, are professional standards one of those challenges?
Stewart: I feel like, that, when you are looking at personnel- administrators and teachers - you have to look at the qualifications but you also have to look at what type of background did they have. I know that there’s been some talk lately about lowering of quality standards. I don’t feel like, in Gordon County, we lowered our standards. I feel like there are people who have things behind their name and different titles that they have and different degrees but they may not be the right fit for a certain position. And sometimes when you have all of these qualifications, you actually limit your pool of applicants you can choose from. And so by taking some of those qualifications out and saying we are going to take these qualifications and then if you get into this position, you have so long to get a certain certification, you basically broaden the pool of the people you can actually have applied for those certain positions. I feel like, as long as we are looking at personnel and we are fitting the appropriate, best qualified people in those positions to take good care of our children, then I don’t feel like at all we have lowered standards. We go by the state policies on hiring so I feel like, when we do those things that we do broaden. Because, yes, it can limit your applicant pool when you have a lot of qualifications that come with a certain position.
Dutch: I think that having sat on a good number of hiring committees through the university system, you have to be careful that there’s not a perception from your faculty in your system that they are not going to get a fair dealing or a fair hearing. You may be strictly following policies; you may be working with applications, but I don’t think you want to create an environment, we have to be careful, that if we have a set of qualifications, we need to make sure there’s not a perception that if you’re qualified, you are going to be looked over and that somebody else can be put in that position and they can work towards to where the qualifications are supposed to be. There’s a difference between following policy and making sure that the faculty and teachers in the area don’t perceive that there’s nowhere to go in Gordon County; that once you get to a certain point, you won’t be moved anywhere else; that your qualifications won’t move you toward advancing. We could have a leakage of good, quality faculty and administrators that go to other school systems if the perception is they won’t ever be able to move forward here in our system.
Gordon County Board of Education - Post 5
Nan Barnette (R), Incumbent; Kacee Smith (R)
The tried and true method of funding schools is property taxes. Currently, the Gordon County Schools have enrolled 62.2 percent of the public school students in Gordon County. The Calhoun City Schools, on the other hand, has 37.8 percent of the public school students in Gordon County. However, the Gordon County Board of Education’s portion of the tax digest available for school taxation only represents 54.83 percent of the tax digest, whereas the Calhoun City Schools portion of the tax digest represents 45.17 percent of that same digest. Do you believe this makes funding of the Gordon County Schools more difficult, and if so, what steps do you believe should be taken to change this disparity, and if not, then why not?
Barnette: I don’t know how to get that equaled out. In my years of education, it’s been going on that long. I do know that, sometimes if the state would get to our county, and other counties as well; the funds we should be getting with the austerity cuts in Georgia, Gordon County has lost 30-something million dollars and with those monies we could have been doing a lot of things in maybe a different kind of way. This is something we have had going on for a long time and we need to work maybe; I don’t know who would be the person to say ‘you get a more direct portion of getting a third and we get the other two-thirds’ but I think it’s something that we could work together and try to solve that issue.
Smith: There is something I’ve noticed over the past few years and that is there’s a discrepancy with that. I don’t know how you fix it; I guess we would work with our county commissioners and come together as a board to find a solution. But I would like to find a solution for that but I don’t know exactly how to pinpoint that and get it done.
There have been some articles of late in various newspapers around the state and in our local newspaper, specifically in the Atlanta Journal Constitution, there have been concerns raised about school systems, specifically charter systems, which Gordon County is a Charter System, lowering professional standards for faculty and administrators. Some school systems have specifically pledged not to lower their professional standards. What is your position on this issue and do you believe that there are challenges to hiring educators in Gordon County, and if so, are professional standards one of those challenges?
Smith: I think we have plenty of qualified teachers for any position, so I wouldn’t be in favor of lowering qualifications or standards. But I do say, whatever you do, you must do it consistently. Whatever stance we take on that, whatever platform that is, we need to hiring consistency across the board, Personally, though, I do not believe that there is a reason we would lower any standards or qualifications for hiring.
Barnette: I taught school when we didn’t have a charter system; I’ve been on the board since we’ve had one. There’s a lot of difference. Our standards have not been lowered. A person can have a degree and not be a (inaudible) worker, can not actively be a part of the day-to-day activities, so I think our standards have not been lowered. But when a principal or whomever is choosing a candidate to be a part of his or her team, we need to support that person. Now they may not have the degree completed at that time, but give them a chance to get it completed and the state does that; you have a period of time to do it. But I’ll say this- I’d rather have a really good worker every day than maybe somebody that had a doctorate degree that didn’t perform as well as that person.
Gordon County Board of Education - Post 7
Larry Massey (R), Incumbent; Eddie Hall (R)
We have talked about the disparity in the tax digest between the City and County school systems, and we’ve also talked about the Freeport Exemption and the City and County’s aspirations to move that to 100 percent. What is your vision for the balance between economic development incentives and funding our schools?
Eddie Hall: That is a very tough question, but I can tell you from being on the business side, the Freeport was killing us. I worked for companies that come into Gordon County and they’d pass us by because of that Freeport situation. That takes away jobs, that takes away housing, that takes away a lot of things. You also have to find an area of reason when you set a mileage rate. I think you have to just have to tighten your belt, do what’s needed and realize you can’t do everything. I think that’s why we have to be so careful when we spend our tax dollars. Those are precious dollars. And when you don’t watch where every single one of them goes, that $2000 becomes $10,000 and that $10,000 becomes $50,000 and that $50,000 becomes $100,000 and it goes on down the road. I think it forces us to be better manager of our resources more than anything else.
Larry Massey: It’s a delicate balance between the jobs you are going to gain and the tax dollars you are going to lose. But you gave the split of the students being two-thirds of the students in Gordon County and getting only 54 percent of the tax dollars. I believe that is a result of the City (of Calhoun) picks and annexes the businesses that it wants to gain those tax dollars. How you fix that, I don’t know. I’ve gone to several Economic Development Committee meetings; I’m not a member but I listen and I know that the City picking those properties is why the disparity is there. I know there are a few other disparity issues. I know that I’ve spoke to the Superintendent about the Pre-K SPLOST split. It’s split 50-50 between the county and the city; given that we have 60 percent of the students, it should be a different split. Now, it’s not a whole lot of money, but it probably comes down to $25,000 to $30,000 per month, which adds up. Our (school) nursing right now, we get $75,000 a year from the commissioners, and right now, that’s also split 50-50 and I don’t see that as being an equitable split.
There have been some articles of late in various newspapers around the state and in our local newspaper, specifically in the Atlanta Journal Constitution, there have been concerns raised about school systems, specifically charter systems, which Gordon County is a Charter System, lowering professional standards for faculty and administrators. Some school systems have specifically pledged not to lower their professional standards. What is your position on this issue and do you believe that there are challenges to hiring educators in Gordon County, and if so, are professional standards one of those challenges?
Hall: I think the challenges are different depending on what part of the state you are in. I don’t think Gordon County faces the same challenges they face in middle Georgia or somewhere that is in the rural section of the state. If you are familiar with the situations in those areas, they have a hard time getting anybody to work, so yes they have to make some sacrifices. Here in Gordon County, when the programs we have around us producing teachers, I have never found that to be a problem to hire a teacher and I would not want to lower our standards. I think we should have higher standards. I’m not a big proponent of the TAPP program; that’s where people come in that don’t have a teaching degree. Sometimes you have to do it if there’s a void, but we don’t have that void anymore with the amount of teachers being produced. There may be an occasion when you can’t fill a math slot or a specific slot, I think if you do that, you do that with the Superintendent coming to the Board, “we can’t hire this position and a get it filled, we’re going to have to hire somebody whose qualifications are off.” I think the Board does that and takes responsibility for it; they don’t let that fall on the Superintendent or the HR director. The Board is the boss. The Superintendent works for the Board. That’s the only person in the system that the Board can hire or fire. That’s the way I look at that. I don’t think we should lower our standards in this part of the state; we have too many people we can hire.
Massey: We do not need to lower our standards in this part of the state. The other parts of the state, like (Hall) said, may have challenges hiring entry-level teachers. I don’t believe we have that challenge here. We should not lower our standards; maybe on a case-by-case basis where the Superintendent comes to us. As for assistant principals and leadership positions, I don’t see any reason why standards should be lowered. When you look at what our requirements (for leadership positions) have always been, they’ve always required a master’s degree and then with this latest hire at Sonoraville High School it was lowered to a bachelor’s degree. That may have been the best candidate for that second position, but it wasn’t brought to the Board. If the Superintendent had come to me and explained to me that this is the best person and this is what the principal believes it should be, I might have been willing to make an exception. But I do not believe we should lower our standards in this county.