Candidates Forum to be held Thursday at downtown Depot

A Candidates Forum for the upcoming General Primary Election will be held this Thursday, May 3 in the community room of the Depot, located at 109 South King Street in downtown Calhoun.
The forum is hosted by the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Community & Government Affairs Committee. The forum will be a time for the general public to attend and learn about the candidates running for the local offices up for election in 2018.
A Meet & Greet with the candidates starts the event at 5:30 p.m. with the forum beginning immediately after at 6 p.m., with local attorney Jesse Vaughn moderating the event.
Candidates running for the following offices are scheduled to be in attendance:
County Commissioner District 2: Chad Steward, (R) incumbent and Arthene Bressler, (D)
County Board of Education Post 1: Charlie Walraven, (R) incumbent
County Board of Education Post 3: Dana Stewart, (R) incumbent and Allen Dutch, (D)
County Board of Education Post 5: Nancy “Nan” Barnette, (R) incumbent and Kacee Smith (R)
County Board of Education Post 7: Larry Massey, Jr., (R) incumbent and Eddie T. Hall, (R)