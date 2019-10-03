A few dozen voters turned up for the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce’s Candidates Forum on Thursday evening at the Depot in downtown Calhoun, an event that saw eight of the 20 individuals listed on the Nov. 5 ballot speak.
All of the candidates in attendance were allowed five minutes to introduce themselves and talk about their reasons for running, while the five candidates present who are running in contested races also took questions from a panel of media representatives and high school students.
Al Edwards, who currently holds the Calhoun City Council Post 2 seat, and Judy Peterson, who is challenging for that position, were both in attendance.
Edwards spoke first and shared his background and experience. He’s been in the Post 2 job for 12 years, and before that he spent 12 years on the board of education. He also talked about his family, including his father and grandfather’s service on the council and as mayor.
Peterson shared her story of being a retired educator who has found a new passion in volunteer work. She said she knows the value of giving back.
Both candidates were asked about low public participation in government meetings, and both agreed it is an issue.
Peterson suggested there might be other and better ways of notifying the public about such meetings, saying that transparency is important.
“I think the people need to understand our government,” she said.
Edwards said he hoped public apathy wasn’t an issue, but he wasn’t sure how to best get more people involved before a decision is made, saying he often hears from folks afterward.
The candidates were also asked about traffic congestion and parking concerns, especially in the downtown area.
Edwards acknowledged that as a real concern, saying he has heard from downtown business owners who complain that their customers don’t have anywhere to park. He said there are potential solutions, such as a parking deck, but “there’s not always an easy answer.”
Peterson agreed that it is a concern, and she said the first step is to ask questions and explore options. She also said people have told her the downtown area needs more green space.
“We need a way to have both, and I think we can,” Peterson said.
Don Hood, who is running to fill the Calhoun Board of Education Post 5 seat that will be vacated by the retirement of Tony Swink, attended the forum.
Hood spoke about his background working in education, finance and in the Air Force. He was asked about his thoughts on out-of-district students, vaping and the role of the board of education.
He explained that the board is ultimately responsible for everything that goes on in the system’s schools, because the members choose the superintendent, approve or deny policies and oversee spending, among other things. He said vaping is a very real concern and he thinks it should be completely banned on all campuses, but he also spoke about the difficulties of teachers finding the devices students might have and the health concerns those products pose.
“It’s a very difficult problem to solve,” Hood said.
Becky Gilbert George, who is also running for the Post 5 BOE seat, did not attend the forum. She announced at another event earlier in the day that she would be attending her daughter’s final Calhoun High School volleyball game.
Christopher “Kit” Cunningham is running for the Post 2 spot on the Resaca Town Council. His opponent, Ben E. Niles, was not present.
Cunningham spoke about safety improvements that could be made in the town, such as street lighting and speed bumps.
James R. Miller, who is running for mayor in Plainville and has been serving as mayor pro tem for the past year, attended the event. He said Plainville is a quiet and peaceful place with a lot of good people.
Miller also mentioned how they’ve recently made several changes around city hall that resulted in a monthly savings of about $430 in utility costs.
Taylor Payne, who is also signed up to run for mayor in Plainville, was not present.
Other candidates in non-contested races who did attend the event and introduced themselves to voters were Calhoun Mayor Jimmy Palmer; Jackie Palazzolo, the incumbent for Calhoun City Council Post 1; and Clark Bunch, who is seeking reelection for his Plainville City Council Post 2 seat.
Other candidates who did not attend the forum included Eddie Reeves, the unopposed incumbent for Post 4 on the Calhoun school board; Steve Brannon and Harry Pierce, who are both running for mayor in Fairmount; John F. Holsomback Jr., unopposed for Fairmount City Council Post 2; Bill Mauldin, unopposed for Fairmount City Council Post 4; Mitch Reed and Nathan Wyatt, who are both running for mayor in Resaca; Todd Rutledge, unopposed for Resaca Town Council Post 1; and Ray Black, unopposed for Plainville City Council Post 1.