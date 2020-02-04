Marjorie Greene, a Republican candidate for Georgia's 14th Congressional District who was in town Saturday for the Trump Rally, claimed in a press release that local eatery Taco House canceled a meet-and-greet event she had planned there because of her political alignment.
Steve Bayzid, owner of the restaurant, responded on Facebook, saying politics were not the issue, but that the restaurant simply could not accommodate a large event during some of its busiest hours.
Greene, however, said in her press release that her staff was told the reason they couldn't gather there was because of her political party.
"Within an hour of my event, the managerial staff said to one of my volunteers, and again on the phone to one of my staff members, that some people there and her staff were 'uncomfortable' with the MAGA/Trump hats and my campaign signs that had been put up inside and outside the restaurant. We were then told that we could not hold my event there. My campaign staff member asked the Taco House managerial staff on the phone: 'Are you saying we cannot have this event there because of the candidate and the party she is affiliated with? Is that the reason you are doing this?' The staff member answered, 'yes.' My campaign staff member asked the Taco House managerial staff the same question again to be clear and she again confirmed her answer, 'yes.'"
The event, which was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, was moved to the Velo Vineyard.
Bayzid's Facebook post did not directly address the claim regarding any political motivation, but he did write that such details are not a consideration, instead explaining that the restaurant was too small for such a large crowd.
"There seems to be a lot of confusion and misinformation about what transpired here for a meet and greet event this past weekend. We are a small restaurant that’s sole purpose is to provide great food, excellent service, and a fun environment for all our customers regardless of their social status, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religious belief, and or political association. At the time the meet and greet event was to occur was one of our busiest hours of the day. Those who are familiar with our restaurant know that at times we can be at almost full capacity. There was no possible way to accommodate for such a large event at that time (or at any time if it’s over our capacity of 90 people). If any future events want to take place here please plan for a weekday between 2 PM and 4 PM (as those are our 'slow' hours). We do not accept reservations but we do put forth diligent effort in accommodating for groups of up to 20 people," he said in the post.
Greene said in her press release that she holds no ill will toward Taco House, and she encourages other to do the same.
"As a business owner myself, we serve all customers regardless of identity or political belief. Growing up in my family business, I was taught that customer is king, and I run my company that way. I support every American's right to freedom of speech. For this reason and as a small business owner myself, I also support other businesses in their right to run their business the way they choose. I also support people in their right to choose where they patron and buy regardless of political beliefs. I believe in freedom and capitalism, and this is one of the key reasons that America is envied by the rest of the world," she wrote.
Georgia 14th Congressional District includes most of Northwest Georgia and is currently represented by Rep. Tom Graves. Graves has previously announced that he would not seek re-election.