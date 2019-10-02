Name: Steve Brannon
Occupation: Retired builder, sawmill owner and woodworker
Family: Joann Hopper Brannon, wife; son, daughter-in-law and grandson
Political party: No answer
Membership: Fairmount First Baptist Church
Statement: Hello, I’m Steve Brannon, candidate for Mayor of the City of Fairmount, Georgia. I’m a native of Georgia and have resided in Fairmount all but seven years of my life. I was born at the Fairmount Clinic where my Mother was a nurse. The need for better jobs took my parents to Cartersville. There, I attended and graduated Cartersville High school and later attended Reinhardt College. We moved back to Fairmount to manage our Grandfather’s farm. There, we raised livestock, chickens, and crops. I have remained in Fairmount ever since. I have had many adventures in my time. I have had a great life and I thank God every day for my many blessings. The real adventure started when I met my wife, Joanna. I convinced her to marry me and a few years later our son Blake arrived. Raising Blake and his son Westin, continues to be the most rewarding adventure of all. My community has given me all that one could ask for including family, home, work, religion and the conservative values instilled in me early in life. Including my time as a city employee and Mayor, I have sixteen years of service in Fairmount. At some point in time I have done every job that this city requires, from digging ditches to creating and managing a two-million-dollar budget, I have done it. If elected I will add services and enhance the few that we have. I was and will be a working Mayor. I believe I am the best candidate for this position because I am work ready and no training required. I have many visions for the future but my priority will include preserving our individual freedom that we all enjoy here. I despise the heavy hand of government and will use my conservative values to represent you. I humbly, ask for your vote.