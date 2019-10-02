Name: Judy Peterson
Occupation: Retired educator; 15 years at Gordon Central High School and 15 years at Calhoun High School
Family: She and Eddie Peterson have one daughter and son-in-law, Sally and Josh Wyatt.
Political party: Non-partisan
Memberships: Volunteer service with Friends of the GEM; wetland restoration at GCHS; on the Vestry at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church; Calhoun Beautification Committee; coordinator for Arbor Day; on the board of the Healing Hands Clinic; on the board of Habitat for Humanity, including the initiating the start up for the Habitat for Humanity RESTORE; Conservation Committee chair for the Calhoun Woman’s Club; adult literacy coach at Georgia Northwest Technical College; Keep Calhoun/Gordon Beautiful; and four years as the recycling coordinator for the City of Calhoun
Statement: Why run for office? Many people I have talked to over the past several months asked why I would want to run for public office considering the negativity, the expense of running a campaign, the lack of voter turnout, and the most common quote “what difference can one person make?” I would like to flip the question and ask, ”Why not”? I would like to believe that we all have a moral obligation, a sense of responsibility to do “something” to help the larger cause. That something “ can only be defined by you, but for me, this is what I would be honored to do. I want to serve the citizens of Calhoun. I want to work for you. I want to find out from you, how we can make Calhoun a place where our youth choose to come back, after college graduation or pursuing post secondary training.
I still believe in a government for the People and By the People. I believe that with your help, WE can effect positive change in our community. With your help and support, I want to find ways to empower the citizens of Calhoun to feel the ownership of their government, to know that they can make a difference, and their voice does count. I will listen to you. I want to talk to educators, civic leaders, public servants, private citizens, high school students, and downtown business owners, to find out what your ideas are for looking at the next four years in a different way. I want our community to be a place where people are proud to say, “Calhoun is MY home.”
I am only one person, but I am strong, with your help.