Name: James R. (Jim) Miller
Occupation: Software developer
Family: Lifelong resident of Plainville
Political party: Republican
Memberships: Member Sugar Valley Baptist Church; Gordon County volunteer firefighter since 1998; served on Plainville City Council since 2014 (prior to becoming mayor upon previous mayor’s resignation)
Statement: I’m proud to have served as a council member since 2014 and as mayor since the previous mayor’s resignation in October 2018. I have a great working relationship with the city council, and together we have accomplished much in the past year. We are working to remodel and improve our recreation department facilities (completed improvements include paving our walking track and sealing/striping the parking lot with parking spaces). Planned improvements include repainting the interior of the rec building, repairing the windows, bringing plumbing and electrical systems up to current code, and refinishing the floors. Also, I feel we are making excellent progress at reviewing and reducing the city’s expenses, as detailed below: We are taking advantage of a program in which Georgia Power pays 75% of the cost to convert the interior lighting systems in all city buildings to use LED bulbs. Once this LED conversion is completed, the city’s power bill should be reduced by approximately $100/month. After a meter swap, the water bill for the Plainville Gym has been reduced from $205/month to approximately $20/month. By switching from AT&T to Comcast, the city’s phone/internet expenses have been reduced from approximately $350/month to approximately $225/month. Plans are in place to replace the old, single-pane windows and doors at City Hall with energy efficient double-pane windows and doors for further utility cost savings. We have also made contact with the local Scout troop, and have arranged for them to begin repairing and using the old Scout Hut in town. A community work day is scheduled for Oct. 19 at 9AM for this purpose. If re-elected as Mayor, my goal is to continue working with the city council and city residents to keep Plainville a great place to live and raise a family.