Name: Don Hood
Occupation: Retired from the U.S. Air Force and Calhoun City Schools
Family: Shelia, wife; three adult children; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Six of our grandchildren are proud Calhoun Yellow Jackets.
Political party: No Answer
Memberships: Georgia Society of CPAs and the Air Force Association; formerly served in the Calhoun Kiwanis Club and the Calhoun-Gordon Council for a Literate Community.
Statement: I attended Calhoun City Schools graduating from Calhoun High School in 1965. In 1969 I graduated from Berry College with a BS degree in physics. I then became a science teacher and football coach at Calhoun High School. In 1970 I was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force. Over the next 21 years I served in operational and command positions before retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1991. While in the Air Force I received an MS from North Carolina State University and an MBA from the University of Utah. Following retirement from the Air Force, our family returned to Calhoun. I worked as a CPA for five years before returning to education as a science teacher at Gordon Central High School. In June 2000 I became the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Calhoun City Schools. I retired from Calhoun City Schools in January 2015 following completion of the Middle/High School Campus. Our children deserve the very best that we can give them from the day they enter Pre-K until the day they walk across the stage at graduation. Whether they enter the work force or continue their education it is our job to see that they are prepared. As a parent and grand-parent I understand that the public education process can sometimes be confusing and challenging. Class schedules, rules, fees, discipline and safety issues, among many others, can make parents feel out of touch. As a school board member, I hope to use my background as a parent and an educator to work with the superintendent to improve this parent, school, community connection. Visit votedonhood.com for more information and details on issues and challenges facing Calhoun City Schools. I ask for your vote in the November 5th Municipal General Election.