Name: Christopher “Kit” Cunningham
Occupation: Quality supervisor
Family: Mari Cunningham, wife; daughter and son
Political party: Independent
Memberships: USMC veteran, member at Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal Agua de Viva
Statement: I believe we are better together! We all live in the same place, so shouldn’t we have someone that is going to represent the people ... all the people? We need to ensure that we are doing actions that better the area for us all. That’s what I’m about. I’m not for Republicans, I’m not for Democrats ... I’m for the people! That’s why I say, a vote for me is a vote for you! We can call be better together!