Name: Benjamin E. Niles
Occupation: Owner/operator of Big Bens Quality lawn care
Family: Amber Bramblett Niles, wife; three kids, Noah, Avery and Celee
Political party: Non-partisan
Memberships: Member of West Union Baptist Church; graduate of Georgia Northwestern Technical College's horticulture program
Statement: I wanted to get involved with community is the reason I am running for town council. I am also supportive of the sewer system expansion in Resaca. I would like to see the town of Resaca get in more revenue to be able to do more things in the community. I also love the small town environment of Resaca. There are a lot of good people in the town of Resaca and I would appreciate your support and vote in the upcoming election.