Name: Becky Gilbert George
Occupation: Business Unit Executive at IBM (International Business Machines) in the Cloud and Managed Service Providers division. I have been employed by IBM for 22 years where I have been in sales, marketing and management.
Family: Married to Ian Johns; five children, Jana (20), Jaide (18), Anna (12th grade at CHS), Jace (7th grade at CMS) and Blair (1st grade at CPS).
Political party: Republican
Memberships: Rock Bridge and Calhoun First Baptist Church; numerous volunteer roles at Calhoun Schools over the last 13 years including: PTO president at CPS and on the CES PTO board, organized a PTO fundraiser at Calhoun PreK, currently serving as Calhoun High School Tip Off and Volleyball Club president, a member of the SPLOST campaign committee for Gordon County, CMS School Governance, and a member of Women in Technology
Statement: I am a proud graduate of Calhoun High School and have always felt it is my responsibility to give back to my community and the school system that invested in me. I have held many volunteer and appointed roles at Calhoun City Schools and feel that both my business experience and being a very active parent in my children’s education will help me be a positive impact on the school board. I am often approached by other parents and members of our community who are not comfortable bringing their concerns, suggestions or questions forward. I want to make sure that everyone in our community is heard and that concerns as well as suggestions are being presented. I believe in business, education and actually in life you must surround yourself with people who challenge you, make you think outside the box, stretch your imagination to come up with new ideas and fresh approaches to solving problems. I will foster an open dialogue with parents, students, teachers and supporters to feel like they can voice their concerns and that they will be heard and acted upon. Calhoun Schools is blessed with rich traditions and I look forward to honoring those traditions while progressing our school system and making sure our students and staff have the skills and resources to become successful members of our community. Thank you for this opportunity and I look forward to your support.