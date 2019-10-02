Name: Al Edwards
Occupation: Construction worker employed by Larry Dixon Construction in Calhoun. Previously, I worked in middle management with Mannington Carpets for 17 years and as loan officer at Georgia Bank & Trust (Synovus) for 15 years.
Family: Pam Cochran, wife; three daughters and sons-in-law
Political party: Non-partisan
Memberships: Deacon at First Baptist Church of Calhoun; Calhoun Elks Lodge; past president of the Calhoun Kiwanis Club; past Blood Services chairman for the Gordon County Red Cross; past member of the Board of Directors of the Gordon County Home Builders Association; past member of Boards of Directors of the Gordon Hospital Foundation, the Gordon County United Way, the Calhoun Downtown Development Authority and the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce; former member of the Northwest Georgia Football Officials Association
Statement: I have lived in Calhoun all my life, am a graduate of Calhoun High School (1974), Dalton Junior College (now Dalton State, 1976), and the University of Georgia (1978). I have been married to the former Pam Cochran, also a CHS and UGA graduate, for 38 years. She is retired teacher, having worked in Calhoun City Schools for 30 years. It has been an honor and privilege to have served our community for 12 years on the Board of Education, including four years as chairman and two years as vice chairman, and to have continued that service for 12 years on the Calhoun City Council. I would like to continue to serve on the council to see the completion of the Peters Street improvement project, the building of the new Police Department facility, and to continue addressing the upgrading or demolition of blighted properties in the city. I have no other specific agenda. I know the value and necessity of working together with the other council members to make things happen. No single member can make anything happen without having two, or more, other members agree. Also, it is important that we maintain a good working relationship with the Gordon County Commission. I believe I am qualified to continue to do these things, and would appreciate the voters giving me the opportunity to do so. I am proud of Calhoun, and promise to always do my best to make the citizens and employees of the city proud of me. I know everyone doesn’t always see situations the same way, so it is inevitable that some person, or group, will be unhappy with actions taken, but I promise to always act as fairly as possible, and without any conflict related to personal gain.