Around 9:45 Wednesday night, a married couple was crossing Ga. 53, not using a crosswalk, when the wife got struck by a vehicle. She received life-threatening injuries and was taken to Advent Health Gordon immediately.
At 10:10, the woman died, according to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, who said the department's investigation of the incident has yet to be completed.
Pyle said the couple was from Canada and were traveling to Florida. They were staying in a hotel off of Ga. 53 for the night and planned to continue their travels today. Pyle said they had just finished eating dinner at the Applebee's, 1008 Ga. 53, and were walking back to their hotel when the woman was struck.
Pyle said the husband was distraught and didn't give many personal details.
The name of the victim and her husband have yet to be released. Pyle said an accident report would be released as soon as the CPD completed their investigation.