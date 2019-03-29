Around 9:45 Wednesday night, a married couple was crossing Ga. 53, not using a crosswalk, when the wife, 58, was struck by a vehicle. She received life-threatening injuries and was taken to AdventHealth Gordon immediately.
At 9:54 p.m., the woman died while being taken to the hospital, according to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, who said the department’s investigation of the incident has yet to be completed. Pyle said when EMS left the scene to take her to the hospital, paramedics said she wouldn’t survive.
Pyle said the couple was from Canada and were traveling to Florida. They were staying in a hotel off of Ga. 53 for the night and planned to continue their travels today. Pyle said they had just finished eating dinner at the Applebee’s, 1008 Ga. 53, and were walking back to their hotel when the woman was struck.
The woman’s husband told her not to walk yet, according to Pyle, but she walked into the road anyway. One lane of traffic stopped for her, but the second lane couldn’t see her until too late.
Pyle said the husband was too intoxicated to drive and was taken to the hospital by officers. The husband didn’t give many personal details.
The name of the victim and her husband had yet to be released Thursday afternoon.
Pyle said an accident report would be released as soon as the CPD completed its investigation.