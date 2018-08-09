Calling All Youth Chefs: Georgia 4-H Food Showcase on Sept. 8

The Georgia 4-H Food Showcase will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Rock Eagle 4-H Center. The Food Showcase encompasses four contests:
• 4-H Food Challenge
o Team contest with 3-5 members per team
o Junior division: 7th-8th grade
o Senior division: 9th-12th grade
• 4-H Egg Preparation Demonstration Contest
o Individual contest
o Junior division: 7th-8th grade
o Senior division: 9th-12th grade
• 4-H Chicken Barbecue Contest
o Individual contest; Senior division only
• 4-H Turkey Barbecue Contest
o Individual contest: Senior division only
All of these events qualify for Master 4-H status for senior teams and individuals that win first place at the Food Showcase and will be recognized at State 4-H Congress next July. In addition, winners of the egg preparation and barbecue contests get to represent Georgia 4-H at the National Contest held during the National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference in Louisville, Kentucky. Food Challenge 1st place winners get to represent Georgia 4-H at the National 4-H Food Challenge in Dallas, Texas and 2nd place winners are invited to represent Georgia at the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in Louisiana.
Contest rules are available on the Gordon County and Georgia 4-H websites. The deadline to enter is August 31. Please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685 for more information or to register for the contest.