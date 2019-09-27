The Calhoun Yellow Jackets (4-1, 2-1 region) have started a new region streak and it came in colossal fashion. The Jackets topped the visiting Ringgold Tigers 48-3 on homecoming night at Hal Lamb Field at Phil Reeve Stadium on Friday.
Calhoun head coach Clay Stephenson wanted his team to come out on fire early against Ringgold after the Yellow Jacket’s loss to North Murray the previous week. Even he could not have been happier with how the game began.
Calhoun senior Julian Ipac picked off a pass from Ringgold’s Dylan Wright on the first play of the game and returned it to the Tigers’ 11-yard line. Senior quarterback Jake Morrow and the Calhoun offense kept up their end of the deal and scored on the very next play, as Morrow kept it himself and ran 11 yards for the opening touchdown. Getting that sour taste out of their mouths quickly was huge for the Jackets.
“I was very proud of the way we came out,” Stephenson said. “From the get-go, we had an interception. That’s kind of been our theme all year – if we can convert on those turnovers, which we did tonight. Jake (Morrow) took it to the house on the first play. That’s exactly the way you want to start after a tough week of practice. Coming out and getting up early was huge for us.”
Ringgold (0-5, 0-3) saw some success on offense on the very next drive, but the Yellow Jackets were able to force a field goal, and that was pretty much all the Tigers could muster the entire night.
After Ringgold made the aforementioned 22-yard field goal, Calhoun scored 35 points in the remainder of the first half. Morrow accounted for three of those scores (one passing and one rushing), while backup quarterback Jake Prather came in on a goal-line situation and kept it and ran ten yards into the end zone. Jerrian Hames also added his name to the scoresheet, as he took an inside handoff, busted it outside and sprinted down the sideline for a 64-yard touchdown.
Stephenson was elated with the play of his star running back Hames, who finished with 111 yards rushing on 11 carries and a score.
“He was awesome,” Stephenson said on Hames’ effort. “He was hitting the holes. I could tell pregame he was going to have a special night.”
Calhoun scored once more in the game, as third-string quarterback Owen Goble hit Quin Smith on a wide receiver screen for a 51-yard touchdown.
Calhoun is off next week before hosting Adairsville on Friday, Oct. 11. Kickoff from Hal Lamb Field at Phil Reeve Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.