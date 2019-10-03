Members of the Calhoun Woman’s Club heard from the four candidates running for spots on the Calhoun City Council and the Calhoun Board of Education on Thursday during the monthly meeting.
Also, during the meeting, the club donated $1,000 to the Calhoun-Gordon County Library, with $250 marked for children’s services, $250 marked for teen program and the remainder to benefit individuals who take citizenship classes at the library while preparing to become U.S. citizens.
Incumbent Al Edwards and challenger Judy Peterson are both running for the city council’s Post 2 seat.
Edwards spoke first during the meeting, telling members that he’s served on the council for 12 years and that he spent 12 years on the board of education before that. He said he felt compelled to serve because his father and grandfather both worked on the council, with his dad also spending time as mayor and city administrator too.
Edwards also talked about some of the projects the city as been working on and said he would like the chance to continue the progress the council has made.
“I do believe I’ve done a good job and I hope to continue doing a good job,” he said.
Peterson showed club members an organizational flow chart that displays how power should flow in the city government, and she pointed out that the top spot is occupied by the citizens. She said she had spoken to nearly 100 people and most had incorrectly thought the mayor would in that position.
“There is plenty of room for improvement. That’s not to say we aren’t doing a good job, but we always have to look for ways to improve, don’t we?” she said.
Peterson told members her goal would be to ask questions, to challenges her fellow representatives, and to always remember that she works for the citizens.
Becky Gilbert George and Don Hood, the candidates for the Post 5 seat on the school board that will be vacated by the retirement of Tony Swink, both spoke to club members.
George said she is a Calhoun High School graduate and that she has been heavily involved in the school system in a long list of volunteer and assigned roles over a number of years. She said that she feels like it’s her responsibility to give back to the community that gave her so much.
George said she considered running for the board after multiple people suggested it and after she realized she was already playing advocate for so many other parents in the system already. She spoke about the programs that are most important to her, including the pathway programs and the arts.
“These things are preparing our students to go out into the community,” she said. “That’s very important to me.”
Hood spoke last, and he talked about his wealth of experience working in the school system, first as a teacher and coach, and then after a career in the Air Force, as a teacher and then chief financial officer.
He said he gained valuable experience working with governments and contractors as he oversaw the construction of the middle and high school campus, as well as working on Education Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax referendums.
“I feel like with my experience as an teacher, in the Air Force, as a CPA and a CFO, I am uniquely qualified to serve on the Calhoun Board of Education,” Hood said.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. The final day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 7. Early voting will take place from Oct. 14 through Nov. 1.