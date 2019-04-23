The financial totals are still being compiled, but all indicators point to a successful Sequoyah Ball on April 13, hosted by the Calhoun Woman’s Club.

After a six-year absence, the gala fundraiser, with the theme “A New Beginning,” returned to rave reviews. An event that began over 30 years ago by Calhoun’s oldest local community service club, the Sequoyah Ball has been a benefit for various local charities as well as to fund scholarships for local schools and community service projects. This year saw this special evening resurrected.

Over the years, some $600,000 has been raised through the different balls and reinvested in Calhoun and Gordon County. This year was no different, and the 2019 partner was the Harris Arts Center. Ball Chair Renee Theus guided numerous club and art center members who transformed the Ratner Theatre into gala-central, to create a memorable evening for everyone attending.

After guests enjoyed a catered dinner and a live auction, The Dexter Thomas Band, including local singer India Gaylean, entertained the guests who danced the night away for a great cause.

Following feedback from guests and club members alike, all the positive reviews have been a great gauge of the evening’s success. Plans are already underway for next year.

Much appreciation is due to the wonderful business and individuals that contributed auction items, as well as those that sponsored the evening, events like this wouldn’t be possible without the community support. Our sponsorship levels this year included:

Cherokee Rose

AGC Pediatrics, LLC

PTS Financial Services

Brumlow, Corwin & Delashmit

Haney Jewelry Company

Dogwood

Advent Health

Greater Community Bank

Dahlia

Homespun Hospice/ Will Theus

Landscape Creations

Helen Jones

Calhoun Drug Company

Starr Mathews Agency

Shasta Daisy

Northwest Georgia Benefits, LLC

Hood Law Firm, LLC

Lyles Wealth Management

Engineered Floors

Rebecca Brown & Associates

Jim Lay

Outer Elements, Inc.

Best Friends Animal Hospital

Rodney L. Mathis, Attorney at Law

Craig & Elizabeth Box

Georgia Machine — Mark & Julie Brown

Bentley Dye Services

Dempsey Lord & Smith

M & S Logistics

Hamilton Health Care

Synovus Bank

Hanna Pate Properties

Dudley Asset Management, Inc.

Hayes Plumbing & Electrical, Inc.

Jones & Erwin, P. C.

Kent Chapman State Farm Insurance Agency

Friends

Kathleen Hanna

The Prescription Shop

Tot Roost & Teens

Paul & Vickie Jastram

Thomas & Chareen Chaapel

Jonathan & Crystal Purser

Jerry & Teri Carroll

Hafner Specialties, LLC

Anyone interested in membership or helping with a future Sequoyah Ball can contact any club member, the Calhoun-Gordon County Library, the Calhoun-Gordon County Chamber of Commerce or by email at calhounwoamnsclub@gmail.com for more information.