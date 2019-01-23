The Calhoun Woman’s Club is excited to announce the return of their Sequoyah Ball. An event that started in 1988, the ball hasn’t been put on in five years and the club recently decided to resurrect the old tradition.
The Woman’s Club, which has been around for around for the past 100 or so years, according to 2019 Sequoyah Ball Chairwoman Renee Theus, is a group that gathers women together and tries to make Calhoun a great place to live.
“(The club) is about letting women get together to see how they can make their community beautiful, to make it good,” said Theus, who has been a part of the group since 2006. “For me it means being with the women of Calhoun that care about Calhoun.”
Theus said that the club is heavily involved in the community, working with organizations such as the Harris Arts Center, the Boys and Girls Club, the American Red Cross, the Voluntary Action Center, Habitat for Humanity and the Calhoun Library, which is only the beginning of the list. They also provide three scholarships to deserving local high school seniors each year upon their graduation.
Over the years of their existence, the Woman’s Club has raised over $750,000 for agencies and institutions of Calhoun and Gordon County, according to Theus, and has participated in projects such as the library’s renovation and providing new roofing for the Calhoun Depot. Theus also said this year the group has expanded from 12 to 22 members, with women ranging in age from the early 20s to 80 plus.
The current president of the Calhoun Woman’s Club is Beth Vaughn, who facilitates their monthly meetings and service projects including subjects such as home life, education, arts, conservation, community involvement and international outreach.
When asked why the club hadn’t hosted a ball for a few years, Theus ultimately said there were a lot of possible factors.
“I think people are not as interested and they get busy with our lives, but we have to remember this is our community and we have to support it,” said Theus, commenting that this ball is a way to invest back into Calhoun since the proceeds will be poured back into the city. “And I love dresses. It’s one night of the year, let’s dress up and have a red carpet and Hollywood glam.”
And when she explained how the club came back around to the idea of bringing the ball back, she said there was some who missed the tradition.
“Some people from the younger generation have asked that we bring it back,” Theus said. “They wanted to do what their grandparents did, to dress up, come to a ball and support their community.”
This year’s Sequoyah Ball will be held on April 13 at the HAC, and Theus views it as a way to not only dress up and have fun with other members of the community, but as a way to give back. The proceeds of the event will be donated to the HAC, the club’s partner for the 2019 ball.
The Sequoyah ball, themed “A New Beginning” will consist of dinner, silent and live auctions and of course, dancing. While anyone and everyone is invited to attend, only 125 seats are available and registration is necessary. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased through contacting Theus at 706-264-1075 or Jennifer Dudley of the HAC at 770-548-0531.