A Calhoun woman was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle wreck on I-75 in Gordon County.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 30, a 2004 Ford Expedition, driven by Monisha Marie Dixon, 37, of 100 Foxhall Drive SW, Calhoun, was traveling south on I-75 around Exit 310, Union Grove Road when the vehicle’s right rear tire tread broke away from the tire. Dixon lost control of the vehicle and swerved left, leaving a yaw mark in the left lane. Dixon then left the roadway off the east shoulder and overcorrected the vehicle, swerving right, which caused the Ford to rotate clockwise across the middle and right lanes of traffic. According to the official accident report from the GSP, Dixon then counter-steered, causing the vehicle to rotate counter-clockwise. The Ford traveled more than 420 feet out of control before overturning and partially ejecting Dixon from the vehicle. The Ford continued to overturn and traveled almost 80 more feet before coming to a rest back upright, facing east partially in the right traffic lane and west emergency lane of I-75 south. After the occupants of the car were removed, the vehicle became engulfed in flames.
Dixon was taken to Gordon Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Passengers Nancy Dixon, 56, Andrea Thrash, 60, and two juvenile females all had visible but minor injuries and were transported to Gordon Hospital by EMS for treatment. All occupants of the car were wearing seatbelts.