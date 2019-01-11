Following a two-vehicle wreck on Court Street, a woman fled from the scene and reportedly yelled at the man she hit that she didn’t want to go back to jail, police say. She had not been arrested as of Thursday, despite an arrest warrant being obtained by police.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Tonya Lynn Gibson, 45, of 134 Pine Drive, Calhoun, is charged with hit and run, driving on a suspended license, no insurance, running a red light, failure to maintain a lane, defective equipment, too fast for conditions, improper right turn and reckless driving.
On Jan. 4 around 9 a.m., Calhoun police responded to Pine Street after a wreck was reported. The other driver involved, Wesley Owens, said he was in the right lane on Court Street and had the green light. When he attempted to cross the street, a vehicle from North River Street, driven by Gibson, made a right turn onto Court Street without stopping and came into his lane, striking his vehicle head on.
Owens said Gibson did not stop driving, despite the wreck. She appeared to be driving erratically. He said Gibson finally stopped on Pine Street and yelled at Owens that she wasn’t going back to jail.
An officer later found the car Gibson had been driving on Martin Luther King Drive and pulled it over. Owens confirmed the driver was not Gibson, rather the driver was later identified as Gibson’s daughter.
According to one of her daughters, Gibson had called her daughters around the same time as the wreck, telling them she ran off the road and needed them to pick her up. One of Gibson’s daughters was driving Gibson’s vehicle home when the officer pulled her over.
The officer went to Gibson’s residence, but Gibson was unable to be found. Her daughters were advised that if Gibson didn’t turn herself in, Calhoun police would obtain a warrant.
Gibson had yet to be found and arrested as of Thursday, and the warrant for her arrest is still active.