The Calhoun Lady Jackets head into round two of the state playoffs this Wednesday as the team travels south to battle the Rutland Hurricanes in a best-of-three series.
The Lady Jackets head into the second round after a 2-1 series victory over Jackson County last week at Calhoun High School. Calhoun took game one 5-2, lost game two 12-10, but clinched the series in game three, 12-8.
In the third game, Calhoun brought out the bats, racking up 17 hits. Sophomores Molly Banks and Kayleigh Warren both hit two-run home runs in the decisive victory last Thursday.
As a team, the Lady Jackets boast 29 home runs. Junior catcher Lyndi Rae Davis leads the team offensively in batting average (.512), hits (41), doubles (9), RBIs (33), and home runs (9).
The Lady Jackets also have plenty of speed on the basepads. As a team, Calhoun is 73-77 on base-stealing attempts. Sophomore Espey Reyes is first in the category, a perfect 14-14.
On the mound, expect to see junior pitcher Maggie McBrayer. McBrayer has been a force on the mound throughout 2019 with a 12-5 record and a 2.04 ERA. She pitched during all three games of Calhoun's series against Jackson County, and while 16 runs (while McBrayer was pitching) went up on the board for the visitors, only seven were earned runs.
McBrayer struck out 20 batters during the series and has a total of 92 strikeouts entering the second round.
The Rutland Hurricanes are 16-14, including a sweep of Appling County in the first round of the state playoffs. As a team, Rutland has hit .314 for the 2019 season, but has smacked just nine home runs.
Expect to see Rutland High School junior Taylor Stewart and senior Bailey Caldwell in this series. The two not only pitch for the Hurricanes, but also handle the bat quite well.
Stewart went 1-6 during Rutland's first-round playoff series against Appling and maintains a .412 batting average. Caldwell holds a .368 batting average. In the playoffs, she is 2-5 with a home run and three RBIs.
Games one and two of Calhoun's series at Rutland will be played on Wednesday at 4 and 6 p.m., respectively. The if-necessary game three is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. The games will be played at 6020 Western Circle, Macon, GA 31216.
Should the Lady Jackets win the series, they will move on to the 2019 GHSA State Softball Tournament in Columbus, held from Oct. 24-26.