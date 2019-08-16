The Calhoun Lady Jackets are now 6-0 in volleyball after sweeps of Darlington and Pepperell in the home opener on Thursday.
"I told (the girls) this was one of the first times this year that we got up on people and we put them away," Lady Jackets Volleyball head coach Randy Rice said. "In some of the other games, we let people come back and get close to us. This was the first time we were able to get up on teams and hold them down after that. The home atmosphere helps as well because the girls were fired up to play today."
Calhoun faced the Darlington Lady Tigers in the first of two matches on the day. The Lady Jackets surged right out of the gate, going up 8-0 in the first set before allowing a point. Calhoun would take the first set 25-14.
"I was hoping for it," Rice said on the team's hot start. "Volleyball is a game of emotion as well. You can tell when we warm up correctly, that they were ready to play and they were excited about finally being at home."
The second set saw the Lady Jackets assert their on-court dominance and cruised to a 25-9 set win to complete the sweep of Darlington.
The Lady Jackets faced the Pepperell Lady Dragons in the second match, a team they have already seen this year.
In Calhoun's season opener at Pepperell, the Lady Jackets lost the first set 17-25, but took the next two sets 25-15 and 15-10, respectively.
This time around, Calhoun set the tone early, recording set scores of 25-17 and 25-14 to complete the home sweep.
"They're a quality club and we knew how they were going to play," Rice said. "Our game is we're going to impose our will. We're going to try to take control of the net and drive the other team back. I called a tactical timeout there in the first set. (Pepperell was) jumping and, predictably, they were jumping in the same spot, so we just needed to change our angles a little bit."
The Lady Jackets are off until the Rally on the Ridge Tournament at Fannin County High School on Aug. 24 in Blue Ridge.
"It's great being 6-0 and, like I told the girls, I look at the schedule in chunks," Rice said. "This was like the first little chunk for us and being able to go out and finish this first little chunk 6-0, so we've got a week ... to get in the gym and fix anything."