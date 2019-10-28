The Calhoun Lady Jackets volleyball season came to an end last Saturday at the hands of a Westminster sweep. Despite the result being not the one desired, the 2019 campaign featured the Lady jackets winning 90% of their games, along with an area championship and two tournament victories.
"We played hard on Saturday despite three starters being hobbled with strep and shoulder injuries," Lady Jackets head coach Randy Rice said in an emailed statement. "Westminster was a quality team and won on this occasion. However, I am proud of my team, assistant coach Brookins, and my managers, (Regina and Hannah Dong) efforts on the season."
The biggest difference Saturday was the second set, as Westminster put the hammer down with a 25-7 set win to take a 2-0 lead. Calhoun battled back in the third set, but the Wildcats overcame the late rally and prevailed 25-22 to earn the sweep.
Saturday's contest was the last for Calhoun seniors Anna George and Jenna Santori. At Westminster, George recorded two blocks, one ace and five kills while Santori notched one ace and five digs.
Junior Nena Marcus led the way with 11 kills while fellow junior Anna Hoblitzell collected 16 assists and three blocks.
Ashlyn Brzozoski had one assist and six digs. Calli Edens finished the day with one ace and three digs. Mackenzie Banta had two kills. Reilly Fain picked up six blocks, two aces and two digs, and Abi Locklear three blocks, one kill and one dig.
All statistics courtesy of Lady Jackets head coach Randy Rice.