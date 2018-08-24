Calhoun, GA - Tractor Supply Company in Calhoun is hosting pet adoptions, a pet supplies drive and more on Saturday, Aug. 25 as part of Out Here With Animals, its month-long event for animals of all kinds and the people who care for them.
On Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., community members and their dogs, cats, pigs, goats and more are invited to make their way to the Calhoun Tractor Supply to support local pet adoptions.
“Our team members believe that animals of all kinds are worth celebrating,” said Jenea Johnson, manager of the Calhoun Tractor Supply. “Out Here With Animals allows us to do just that by providing us with opportunities to do our part in supporting local animal rescue groups.”
Participating local organizations include:
NWGA K9 Rescue: On site 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Animal Rescue League of Northwest Georgia: On site 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Additionally, customers can support the local animal shelter community by participating in Tractor Supply’s pet supplies drive. Happening all month long as part of Out Here With Animals, the retailer is accepting new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to Calhoun rescues and shelters.
“The supplies drive is an important component to Out Here With Animals because it allows our customers who don’t have the ability to adopt to still give back in a much needed way,” said Johnson.
Along with events that celebrate and support Calhoun pets, Out Here With Animals will feature a sale on premium products for pets, small animals and livestock, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 22 through Sunday, Aug. 26, customers—and their animals—can enjoy deals on premium brands like Blue Buffalo, Purina Feed, 4health, Wholesomes and more.
The Calhoun community and their leashed, friendly animals are invited to check out Tractor Supply’s month-long Out Here with Animals events and deals at 490 Highway 53 East. Contact the store at 706-629-2022 for more information or details about participating in the Aug. 25 pet adoption.
For expert advice on raising pets and other animals, visit TractorSupply.com/KnowHow and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook and Instagram. To receive deals and rewards on pet and livestock products, sign up for the Tractor Supply Neighbor’s Club at NeighborsClub.com.
About Tractor Supply Company
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is in its 80th year of operation and, since being founded in 1938, has grown to become the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States. With more than 28,000 team members, over 1,725 stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website, Tractor Supply is passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. The Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday prices they deserve. At June 30, 2018, the Company operated 1,725 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.tractorsupply.com.
Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 30, 2018, the Company operated 174 Petsense stores in 27 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.petsense.com.