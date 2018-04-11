In the spring and fall of each year, Tractor Supply Company, in partnership with the National 4-H Council, hosts a Paper Clover Drive. This spring’s event marks the ninth year of collaboration between the organizations on the national in-store fundraiser, benefiting national, state, and local 4 H programming in the community. Beginning this Wednesday, April 11, and running through Sunday, April 22, shoppers at the Tractor Supply Company store in Calhoun will have the opportunity to support 4-H in Gordon County by choosing to purchase paper clovers for $1 or more at checkout. Every afternoon, Gordon County 4-H’ers will be on-site to talk about their involvement in 4-H programs and the impact they have in Gordon County. All funds raised will be donated to 4-H, and will support 4-H youth development program activities in leadership and camping.
Calhoun Tractor Supply Company to Host Paper Clover Drive
- Allie Griner 4-H Gordon County Extension Agent
